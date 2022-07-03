Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells $22,608.60 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) Director Paul Wierbicki sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $22,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $134.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

