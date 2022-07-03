Router Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $2.66 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00008500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00165566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00701908 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00086383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,674,649 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

