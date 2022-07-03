Roth Capital Begins Coverage on MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $310,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,503,236 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 38.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 156.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

