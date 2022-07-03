ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.15 million and $527,632.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011956 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00213292 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.