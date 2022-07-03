Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

