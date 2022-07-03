Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCH. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$33.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.18. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 10.12%.

In other news, Director Richard Lord bought 2,850 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,744.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,222,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,795,368.70. Also, Director Marc Poulin purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.98 per share, with a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,812. Insiders purchased a total of 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $262,981 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

