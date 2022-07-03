Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and $24,813.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

