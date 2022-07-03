Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,793. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

