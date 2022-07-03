Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 115,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Shares of RSSS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Analysts expect that Research Solutions will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Research Solutions (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.