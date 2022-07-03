Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.