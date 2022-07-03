Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $131.43.

