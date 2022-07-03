Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 615.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,851. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

MPWR stock opened at $364.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.21 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

