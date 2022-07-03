Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 6,652 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,854,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $16,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,088 shares of company stock worth $11,201,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

