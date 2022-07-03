Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,330 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $105.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.