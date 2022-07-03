Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,415 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,088 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 111,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

