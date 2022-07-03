Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 414,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,614,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 4.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.