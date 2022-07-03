Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,269 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.13.

Shares of SAIA opened at $186.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.38. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

