Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RCRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 14,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Recruiter.com Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Judy Krandel purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,902 shares of company stock worth $90,349. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

