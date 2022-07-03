Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $136,873.45 and $103,057.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00157169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.01312414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085282 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

