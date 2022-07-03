Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Down 47.0% in June

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. 1,796,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,284. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

