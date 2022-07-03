Rapids (RPD) Trading Down 53.7% This Week

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $62,114.92 and approximately $119.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.98 or 1.00795795 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.