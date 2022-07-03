Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Hits $3.03 on Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00015753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $4.62 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00154852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00631915 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,066,423 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars.

