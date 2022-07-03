Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) PT Lowered to $3.00

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Quotient alerts:

QTNT stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.