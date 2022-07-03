Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
