Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

