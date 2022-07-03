QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Down 37.3% in June

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

QDEL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 469,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.04.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho (Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.