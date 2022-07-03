PUTinCoin Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $456.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUTinCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,262.40 or 1.00070696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041925 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00023991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUTinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUTinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.