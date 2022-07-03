Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0019 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $291,001.96 and approximately $222.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00166136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00709582 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.