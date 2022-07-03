PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PTAIY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

