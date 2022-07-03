ProximaX (XPX) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

ProximaX (XPX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ProximaX has a market cap of $8.33 million and $129,860.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

