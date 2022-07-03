Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 520,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 175,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,249 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

