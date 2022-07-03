Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,590 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 935,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

