Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $80.63. 701,955 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

