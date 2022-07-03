Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 197.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

