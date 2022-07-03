Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,517 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000.

GLDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.87. 2,329,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,008. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70.

