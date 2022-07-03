ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73.

