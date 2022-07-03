Project TXA (TXA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216,808.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $734,448.48 and approximately $216,808.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00165254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00710733 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00080450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars.

