Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

