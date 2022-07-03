Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 393,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PRPO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 67,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,109. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. Precipio has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 123.12% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

