Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 269.3 days.

OTCMKTS PBKOF remained flat at $$16.74 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

PBKOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.