Polker Price Hits $0.0087 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Polker has a market cap of $994,480.02 and approximately $177,374.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polker has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00154473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00832214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00083448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

