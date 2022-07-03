Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.
Shares of OPRX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $99.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 188,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
