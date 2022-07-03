Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of OPRX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 188,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

