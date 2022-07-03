Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 934.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

