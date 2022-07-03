Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 7,685 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.16 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

