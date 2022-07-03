Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BOCT opened at $30.64 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

