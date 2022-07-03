Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,922,000 after acquiring an additional 406,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

