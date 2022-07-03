Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $464,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 457.1% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $6,109,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.