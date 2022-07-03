Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 228,663 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 203,875 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $29.84.

Featured Stories

