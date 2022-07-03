Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.28. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

