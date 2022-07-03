Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $336,572.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00221742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 536.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,805,674 coins and its circulating supply is 436,545,238 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.