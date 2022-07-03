PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. 132,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

